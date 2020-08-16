EYES ON RADAR: Sunday afternoon storms could create damaging wind gusts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another day, another HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Brazos Valley. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the 100° to 103°+ mark on area thermometers by late afternoon. Factor in the humidity and it could feel more like 110° to 114° in the shade.

As a small disturbance rounds the eastern edge of high pressure, it has the potential to spark scattered spots of rain and a few thunderstorms between 3pm and 9pm. Due to afternoon heat running in the triple-digits, any storm that can form could briefly become strong-to-severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Sunday afternoon.

Should a storm need extra attention, the main concerns would be (in the order they are listed):

Damaging wind gusts exceeding 40-60mph

Brief instances of hail quarter size or smaller

Quick heavy rain between 0.50″ and 0.75″

Possibility of rain & a few strong storms exists today, Brazos Valley.



View of what the radar might look like if activity gets going through the heat of the afternoon. Isolated damaging wind gust could come with one or two of the heaviest downpours. Main window: 3pm - sunset pic.twitter.com/47KUhjv7xp — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 16, 2020

Any heavy rain that develops will rapidly cool the air to the upper 70s and low 80s. Due to the rapid change from afternoon highs in the triple-digits, downbursts of strong wind may occur as energy is quickly released out of the atmosphere. That said, every storm that develops today will not be severe in the Brazos Valley. Further, many will miss out on a much-needed soaking as the weekend draws to a close.

The chance for rain Sunday afternoon and evening is an isolated 30% - 40% potential.

