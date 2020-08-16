Advertisement

EYES ON RADAR: Sunday afternoon storms could create damaging wind gusts

Localized strong storms could briefly push out 50-60mph+ wind
Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible in the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon and evening.
Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible in the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon and evening.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another day, another HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Brazos Valley. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the 100° to 103°+ mark on area thermometers by late afternoon. Factor in the humidity and it could feel more like 110° to 114° in the shade.

As a small disturbance rounds the eastern edge of high pressure, it has the potential to spark scattered spots of rain and a few thunderstorms between 3pm and 9pm. Due to afternoon heat running in the triple-digits, any storm that can form could briefly become strong-to-severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Sunday afternoon.

Should a storm need extra attention, the main concerns would be (in the order they are listed):

  • Damaging wind gusts exceeding 40-60mph
  • Brief instances of hail quarter size or smaller
  • Quick heavy rain between 0.50″ and 0.75″

Any heavy rain that develops will rapidly cool the air to the upper 70s and low 80s. Due to the rapid change from afternoon highs in the triple-digits, downbursts of strong wind may occur as energy is quickly released out of the atmosphere. That said, every storm that develops today will not be severe in the Brazos Valley. Further, many will miss out on a much-needed soaking as the weekend draws to a close.

The chance for rain Sunday afternoon and evening is an isolated 30% - 40% potential.

