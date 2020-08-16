Giveaway helps local couple tie the knot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Inn at Quarry Ridge along with the Bridal Association of the Brazos Valley Participating Vendors are helping give military members, first responders, and teachers a free wedding.

This year, Dennis and Maria Hoffman were chosen as recipients for that wedding. Maria says it was a fairy tale.

“Kind of like a mixture between Princess Grace Kelly, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast. I mean it’s just incredible,” said Maria.

Maria and Dennis have been together for three years.

“I looked at his eyes, I looked at his smile and I just knew that was it,” said Maria.

The two both volunteer in our community through organizations like the Hispanic Forum and Knights of Columbus and bond over their love for giving back.

“We are very similar in that, community, family, and our faith,” said Maria.

Dennis is a retired Lieutenant Colonel who served in the Army for more than 28 years. Last spring the couple entered the American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway. They were honored to be chosen and have their reception at the Inn at Quarry Ridge. More than 29 vendors donated to the event. The Hoffman’s say with COVID-19 they’re not only thankful to be able to have their wedding, but for everyone who helped pull it off.

“Because it started pre-COVID and COVID hits and some of these businesses are local businesses, and you know what happened with COVID, some of them were just hanging in there struggling, doing the best they could,” said Maria.

“And they all stepped up to the plate and went above and beyond what we ever imagined,” said Dennis.

Registration for the 2021 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway will open in January 2021. For more information you can visit their website.

