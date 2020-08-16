Advertisement

Giveaway helps local couple tie the knot

The couple had entered the American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Inn at Quarry Ridge along with the Bridal Association of the Brazos Valley Participating Vendors are helping give military members, first responders, and teachers a free wedding.

This year, Dennis and Maria Hoffman were chosen as recipients for that wedding. Maria says it was a fairy tale.

“Kind of like a mixture between Princess Grace Kelly, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast. I mean it’s just incredible,” said Maria.

Maria and Dennis have been together for three years.

“I looked at his eyes, I looked at his smile and I just knew that was it,” said Maria.

The two both volunteer in our community through organizations like the Hispanic Forum and Knights of Columbus and bond over their love for giving back.

“We are very similar in that, community, family, and our faith,” said Maria.

Dennis is a retired Lieutenant Colonel who served in the Army for more than 28 years. Last spring the couple entered the American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway. They were honored to be chosen and have their reception at the Inn at Quarry Ridge. More than 29 vendors donated to the event. The Hoffman’s say with COVID-19 they’re not only thankful to be able to have their wedding, but for everyone who helped pull it off.

“Because it started pre-COVID and COVID hits and some of these businesses are local businesses, and you know what happened with COVID, some of them were just hanging in there struggling, doing the best they could,” said Maria.

“And they all stepped up to the plate and went above and beyond what we ever imagined,” said Dennis.

Registration for the 2021 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway will open in January 2021. For more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Mia Montgomery
A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

News

Two B/CS men arrested in Deacon Drive apartment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Authorities say they received a call that a potential drug deal was taking place at the apartment complex.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Fallon Appleton
This weekend more students moved back in to the dorms at Texas A&M University.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
A heat advisory is in effect for this weekend and as people are getting outside they’re taking extra precautions.

News

‘Sully’ protest takes on a different look for both for and against

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
While the opinions of the protestors on both sides differed, what was the same between the groups was how they gathered physically to express their views on the statue.

News

Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
SHSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine is the first medical school located in Montgomery County.

News

Grass fire maintained in Burleson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Fallon Appleton
A large grass fire broke out off of County Road 201 in Burleson County Saturday evening.