Grass fire maintained in Burleson County
The fire broke out Saturday evening off of County Road 201.
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday night a grass fire broke out in Burleson County.
The Snook Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the blaze along with Somerville Volunteer Fire Department, College Station Wildland, Med 22, Burleson County Sheriff’s Dept, Burleson County EMC, according to the Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Authorities say the 15-20 acre heavily wooded fire has been maintained.
