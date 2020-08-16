Grass fire maintained in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday night a grass fire broke out in Burleson County.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the blaze along with Somerville Volunteer Fire Department, College Station Wildland, Med 22, Burleson County Sheriff’s Dept, Burleson County EMC, according to the Snook Volunteer Fire Department.

Currently on scene at a 15-20 acre wildland fire. Thank you Somerville VFD, College Station Wildland, Med 22, Burleson... Posted by Snook Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Authorities say the 15-20 acre heavily wooded fire has been maintained.

