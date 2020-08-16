Advertisement

Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6

(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6. Gray was roughed up in his previous start but allowed just three hits on Sunday, including two homers. He retired 11 of his last 12 batters following Joey Gallo’s solo homer in the fourth and ended his day with a strikeout of Derek Dietrich. The Rangers had the tying run at the plate in the ninth after two bases-loaded walks by Jairo Diaz but Carlos Estevez came on for his first save.

