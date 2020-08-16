Advertisement

How our economy would suffer without Aggie football

Local economic experts say each Aggie home football game brings millions to the B/CS community.
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local businesses are closing their doors and employees are filing for unemployment.

A recent survey of 500 local businesses showed that 48% of the money made in our economy comes from Texas A&M and its students.

Local economic experts say each Texas A&M home football game typically brings in $17 million to our community.

“They’re not just coming for a football game, they’re coming to experience the community and all it has to offer,” said Destination Bryan executive director John Friebele. “What about Friday nights and the restaurants they attend and go to, or Saturday mornings and breakfast places they go to, or even Sunday before they leave town?”

Friebele says Destination Bryan is already trying to plan for the next year to make up for the hit they're taking now.

“The tourism industry hasn’t dealt with anything like this ever before. Even after 9/11, the impacts were not this severe,” Friebele said.

Hotel stays are down significantly. The area is already seeing that impact from the spring and summer months.

"In March, hotel receipts were down 52% relative to March of 2019. In April, they were down 84%. In May, they were down 78%," said Private Enterprise Research Center economist Andrew Rettenmaier.

Rettenmaier says about 30% of annual revenues for hotel and motels happens September through November.

If football were to go away, Kindra Fry with the City of College Station says, we should prepare for the worst.

“We’re going to see businesses close, we’re going to see hotels close. It will devastate this area completely,” Fry said.

