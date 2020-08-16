Advertisement

Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone, forecasters said.

Both had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisories.

Kyle was far off the East Coast of the continental U.S. — centered about 545 miles (880 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. Josephine was located 190 miles (305 kilometers) northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Forecasters said Josephine could become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday. Kyle was expected to fizzle out by Monday night.

Josephine was still forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

It's been an active Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters predict several more named storms are on the way.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Before Kyle, the earliest “K-named” storm was Katrina, which formed Aug. 24, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

National

Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters against police brutality are marching through downtown Portland Saturday night, continuing a nightly ritual in the city.

Latest News

News

Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Mia Montgomery
A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

News

Two B/CS men arrested in Deacon Drive apartment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Authorities say they received a call that a potential drug deal was taking place at the apartment complex.

News

Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Fallon Appleton
This weekend more students moved back in to the dorms at Texas A&M University.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
A heat advisory is in effect for this weekend and as people are getting outside they’re taking extra precautions.

News

Giveaway helps local couple tie the knot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The Inn at Quarry Ridge along with the Bridal Association of the Brazos Valley Participating Vendors are helping give military members, first responders, and teachers a free wedding.

News

‘Sully’ protest takes on a different look for both for and against

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
While the opinions of the protestors on both sides differed, what was the same between the groups was how they gathered physically to express their views on the statue.