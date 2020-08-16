Advertisement

Mayor defends Chicago police after clash with protesters

In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is praising police for “fairly quickly” settling weekend protests that devolved into violent skirmishes.

Her comments Sunday come as activists and other elected officials blasted police for aggressive tactics.

Police say there were two dozen arrests and multiple injuries in Saturday’s demonstrations.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said a march started around noon Saturday and began peacefully.

But he says a separate demonstration broke off resulting in two dozen arrests, 17 injured police officers and at least two injured protesters.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

