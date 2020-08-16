Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A heat advisory is in effect for the Brazos Valley this weekend and as people are heading outside, they’re taking extra precautions.

One local tennis coach held lessons Saturday at Tanglewood Park in Bryan. She says she always stresses the importance of staying hydrated to her players and tells them to start drinking water the day before they have practice.

“We have our players drink a gallon of water at a time so that when they do start getting sweaty and tired, they’re constantly drinking more water and when it gets this hot, we’ve got to give constant water breaks because we can’t let our players get over heated,” said tennis coach Mackenzie Kassner.

