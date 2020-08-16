Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine held a grand opening ceremony Friday.

The new medical school is located off of I-45, just south of South Loop 336 in Conroe.

Attendees sat six feet apart while school and state officials gave remarks throughout the ceremony.

SHSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine is the first medical school located in Montgomery County and is the third osteopathic medical school in the State of Texas.

The medical school will hold its first class later this fall and is aimed at preparing primary care physicians to practice in Texas.

