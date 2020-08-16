Advertisement

Stars win 5-4 in OT to tie Flames after Pavelski hat trick

Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(Dallas Stars)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Sunday to even their Western Conference playoff series.

John Klingberg’s hard shot appeared to be tipped by Alexander Radulov before getting past Cam Talbot on the 62nd shot for the Stars, their most since 63 in a five-overtime loss in the 2003 playoffs.

Klingberg got credit for the goal initially, but the Stars said Radulov would get credit for it. The NHL hasn’t officially changed the scoring. Klingberg had two assists before the deciding goal.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday.

Pavelski recorded the first playoff hat trick since the Dallas franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993, and the first of his career on his 53rd career postseason goal.

Tobias Rieder tied an NHL record with his third short-handed goal of the playoffs, and Calgary got one in a third straight game against Dallas, for a 4-3 lead early in the third period.

Derek Ryan hit Rieder in stride with a pass after chasing down a loose puck. Rieder easily beat Anton Khudobin, who had several big saves in overtime before the winning shot. Talbot stopped 57 shots for Calgary.

Pavelski pushed a rebound past Talbot with 11.9 seconds left in regulation after Jason Dickinson appeared to get Dallas even with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Corey Perry was called for goalie interference when he got stuck behind Talbot as Dickinson gathered the puck and backhanded it in.

Calgary’s Sam Bennett scored twice, with Bennett’s second giving the Flames their first lead at 3-2 at 14:50 of the second period. Denis Gurianov pulled the Stars even in the final minute of the second.

Rieder scored short-handed during Dallas’ only win in the series, 5-4 in Game 2. Mikael Backlund opened the scoring with a short-handed tally in a 2-0 win in Game 3. It’s the first time the Stars have allowed three short-handed goals in a series.

Dallas scored the first goal for the first time in the seven games after the restart when Pavelski poked a rebound past Talbot late in the first period. Pavelski’s second goal was a wrist shot in transition.

NOTES: Khudobin started for the fourth time in the series with Ben Bishop declared unfit to play. ... Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk, who seemed out of sorts when he skated off the ice and then left the bench early in the third period of Game 2, missed his second straight game. Tkachuk banged heads with both Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak after getting caught in a collision. ... Stars D Stephen Johns was unfit to play for the third straight game. He returned this season. ... Pavelski started the game eighth among active players in career playoff goals.

