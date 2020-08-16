‘Sully’ protest takes on a different look for both for and against

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groups for and against Texas A&M’s Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue gathered differently in protest on Saturday.

While the opinions of the protesters on both sides differed, what was the same between the groups was how they gathered physically to express their views on the statue. Throughout this protest, both groups had to socially distance.

According to Texas A&M University, if groups want to express their speech on campus, they can do so together, but in socially distant groups that involve no more than 10 people.

Texas A&M continues to follow Gov. Abbott’s executive order that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. No exceptions have been made this month for any group, which will continue as announced until Sept. 18, after the first 30 days of classes: https://t.co/6xmbxGtBRU (1/2) — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) August 14, 2020

At least six groups like Breakaway Ministries have asked the university to perform meetings and demonstrations in large groups on campus, but have been denied because Governor Abbott’s executive order, according to Texas A&M University.

According to Texas A&M’s website, the protocol for outdoor gatherings will remain in effect on campus until Sept. 18 which marks 30 days following the first day of classes.

Click here for more information on Texas A&M’s protocols on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.