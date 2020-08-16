Advertisement

Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

Students could move in starting August 1st.
Students move in at Texas A&M
Students move in at Texas A&M(Jessica Gruenling)
By Jessica Gruenling and Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, more students moved back into the dorms at Texas A&M University. With various COVID-19 protocols, the university is using a more staggered approach for move-in to allow for more social distancing.

Residence halls opened between August 1st and 8th and move-in will end on the 18th.

Families moving in say they had to make an appointment to check in and didn’t see large crowds of people.

“Well we went in about a month in advance and picked our time slot, so we picked an early one so we could get moved in and settled and while we were here, we maybe saw a couple other families as we were going up, but definitely all spaced out,” said Timothy Mosher, a freshman at A&M.

Classes officially begin on August 19th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Mia Montgomery
A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

News

Two B/CS men arrested in Deacon Drive apartment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Authorities say they received a call that a potential drug deal was taking place at the apartment complex.

Latest News

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
A heat advisory is in effect for this weekend and as people are getting outside they’re taking extra precautions.

News

Giveaway helps local couple tie the knot

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The Inn at Quarry Ridge along with the Bridal Association of the Brazos Valley Participating Vendors are helping give military members, first responders, and teachers a free wedding.

News

‘Sully’ protest takes on a different look for both for and against

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
While the opinions of the protestors on both sides differed, what was the same between the groups was how they gathered physically to express their views on the statue.

News

Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
SHSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine is the first medical school located in Montgomery County.

News

Grass fire maintained in Burleson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Fallon Appleton
A large grass fire broke out off of County Road 201 in Burleson County Saturday evening.