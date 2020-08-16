Advertisement

Texas A&M using A/C to help fight COVID-19

The university is increasing the amount of fresh air circulating through buildings.
Crews sanitize a classroom at Texas A&M University ahead of students returning to class.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - School districts across the country are making changes this year to help keep students safe. Texas A&M University is going as far as changing the air students and faculty breath.

Starting at 4 a.m. and throughout the day, crews will disinfect surfaces in every Aggie classroom. But the changes this fall go further. The school is also adding more fresh air inside the buildings.

“One of the reasons we wanted to tackle this is it’s a primarily droplet spread disease,” said Shawn Gibbs, Dean of the School of Public Health. He says they’ve been working very closely with other departments to attack the virus with the HVAC systems.

“So we’re looking at each of the buildings to see if we can reduce the amount of air that’s being recirculated within the buildings and increase the amount of fresh air coming in from outside the building. Additionally, we’re also working to increase the number of air changes per hour so you get more air flowing through the buildings.”

Gibbs is an infectious disease expert who started at Texas A&M basically when the pandemic kicked off. “It made me a pretty popular guy walking through the door.”

He says along with other efforts, including reduced class sizes and mobile Plexiglas dividers for instructors, Aggies should feel pretty safe this year. But there are always risks.

“I’m quite confident with everything we’ve done within our facilities. What we need help with is what happens of an evening and late into the night.”

Students start on campus and virtual learning on August 19.

