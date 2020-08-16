Two B/CS men arrested in Deacon Drive apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two B/CS men were arrested at a College Station apartment after officers found a digital scale and meth.
Authorities say they received a call that a potential drug deal was taking place at an apartment complex on Deacon Dr.
A witness saw Jacob Walter Hinze, 35, leave his apartment and exchange a brown box with an individual.
Police then obtained a search warrant, and when searching the home, spoke to the individual Hinze exchanged the box with.
According to police, they found a digital scale and meth in the apartment.
College Station police took Hinze and roommate Jonathan Kennedy-Holmes, 40, into custody.
Hinze is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Authorities say phones records and statements from individuals involved with Kennedy-Holmes led police to charge Kennedy-Holmes with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
