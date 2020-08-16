Advertisement

Vehicle fire causes backup on Highway 6 in Robertson County

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon north of the OSR exit
A vehicle fire stopped traffic Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 in Robertson County.
A vehicle fire stopped traffic Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 in Robertson County.(Lynn Hagan)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -A vehicle fire Sunday afternoon created traffic delays on Highway 6 near the Benchley community.

The fire was reported on the highway north of OSR in Robertson County.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Expect delays on the highway.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

Texas A&M using A/C to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
School districts across the country are making changes this year to help keep students safe. Texas A&M University is going as far as changing the air students and faculty breath.

Latest News

Coronavirus

12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

EYES ON RADAR: Sunday afternoon storms could create damaging wind gusts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible in the Brazos Valley, Sunday August 16th

News

Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Mia Montgomery
A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

News

Two B/CS men arrested in Deacon Drive apartment

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Authorities say they received a call that a potential drug deal was taking place at the apartment complex.

News

Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Fallon Appleton
This weekend more students moved back in to the dorms at Texas A&M University.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
A heat advisory is in effect for this weekend and as people are getting outside they’re taking extra precautions.