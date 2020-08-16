Vehicle fire causes backup on Highway 6 in Robertson County
The fire was reported Sunday afternoon north of the OSR exit
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -A vehicle fire Sunday afternoon created traffic delays on Highway 6 near the Benchley community.
The fire was reported on the highway north of OSR in Robertson County.
TRUCK FIRE: This is the pickup that caught fire on SH 6 near OSR in Robertson County.— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 16, 2020
(📸: Lynn Hagan) pic.twitter.com/IMiWaVqovF
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Expect delays on the highway.
No other details were immediately available.
