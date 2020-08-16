Vehicle fire causes backup on Highway 6 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -A vehicle fire Sunday afternoon created traffic delays on Highway 6 near the Benchley community.

The fire was reported on the highway north of OSR in Robertson County.

TRUCK FIRE: This is the pickup that caught fire on SH 6 near OSR in Robertson County.



(📸: Lynn Hagan) pic.twitter.com/IMiWaVqovF — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 16, 2020

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Expect delays on the highway.

No other details were immediately available.

