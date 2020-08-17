2020 Texas A&M Football Schedule Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The complete 2020 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Monday evening. Each SEC team will play 10 conference games beginning on September 26 with the SEC Championship scheduled for December 19 in Atlanta.

The season-opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt was announced earlier Monday with the final nine dates revealed on SEC Network Monday evening.

2020 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 26 Vanderbilt - College Station

Oct. 3 at Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Oct. 10 Florida - College Station

Oct. 17 at Mississippi State - Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 31 Arkansas - College Station

Nov. 7 at South Carolina - Columbia, S.C.

Nov. 14 at Tennessee - Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 21 Ole Miss - College Station

Nov. 28 LSU - College Station

Dec. 5 at Auburn - Auburn, Ala.

Dec. 19 SEC Championship - Atlanta