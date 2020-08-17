Aggie Football opens 2020 schedule with Vanderbilt

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The SEC announced each football team’s week one opponent on the Paul Finebaum Show Monday afternoon. Texas A&M will open with Vanderbilt at Kyle Field on September 26th.

Texas A&M owns a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools with wins in the 2013 and 2015 seasons. The first meeting was a 56-24 victory in College Station while A&M registered a 25-0 shutout in Nashville in the most recent matchup.

The rest of the 10 game conference-only schedule will be released at 6:00pm CDT on the SEC Network.

