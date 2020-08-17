Back to school prayer organized at CSISD campuses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Sunday night, parents, students, and teachers came together to pray for a safe return to school at College Station ISD.

The event was organized by a parent on Facebook. People could sign up to show up at any of the school district campuses to say a back to school prayer.

At A&M Consolidated, head baseball coach Ryan Lennerton led the prayer. He says everyone has come together during the pandemic and they’re excited to get kids back in classrooms.

“We need to get the kids back in the classroom. We need them here, we want them here, we want to help them, and so we are very very excited for here at A&M Consolidated for sure but I know across the district and BCS to get the kids back with us,” said Lennerton.

The first day of school for College Station ISD is Tuesday, August 18th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.