Brazos County Health Officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, 18 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 7 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 256 active cases and 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 51 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

No patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,885 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,192. There have been 36,276 tests performed, there have not been new test numbers reported since Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 6361 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 363

77802: 368

77803: 1,199

77807: 269

77808: 204

77840: 725

77845: 964

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 161 331 Brazos 256 4,192 Burleson 30 250 Grimes 113 932 Houston 38 353 Lee 32 180 Leon 26 158 Madison 139 684 Milam 23 366 Montgomery 1,243 6,957 Robertson 97 249 San Jacinto 18 187 Trinity 7 163 Walker 844 3,478 Waller 94 481 Washington 69 526

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 501 staffed hospital beds with 174 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 50 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 38 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 161 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 331 total cases and 163 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 250 total cases, and 212 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 113 active cases. There have been 932 total cases, 786 recoveries and 27 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 353 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 135 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has four active cases and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 32 active cases. The county has a total of 180 cases, with 134 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Leon County currently has 26 active cases. The county has 158 total cases, with 129 recoveries and three deaths.

Madison County has reported 139 active cases. The county has a total of 684 cases with 542 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 366 total cases and 343 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,243 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,957 total cases and 5,009 recovered cases. There are currently 56 people hospitalized, and there have been 96 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 97 active COVID-19 cases, with 246 total cases. Currently, 149 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 57

77856 - 21

77837 - 8

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 187 cases with 157 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 163 total cases with 152 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,478 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 844 cases are active in the community and 557 are recovered community cases. 2,077 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 94 active cases of COVID-19. There are 481 total cases and 387 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 69 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 526 total cases with 416 recoveries and 41 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 125,487 active cases and 399,572 recoveries. There have been 535,042 total cases reported and 4,439,041 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 9,983 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 91,698 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 16 at 3:50 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.