Bryan ISD addressing budget, district business at Monday meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD’s School Board is taking at look at their budget and lots of business Monday at 6 p.m. The district is facing a deficit of $1,449,415.

School districts including Bryan ISD are anticipating a lean budget during the economic hardships of COVID-19.

“It’s not unusual for Bryan ISD to pass a deficit budget,” explained Mark McCall, Bryan ISD School Board President. He said they could tap into a rainy day fund if needed.

”From a board perspective we do want to make sure that that we have what teachers need and we have what students need to continue learning,” said McCall.

Lisa Dixon and her granddaughter, Audrey, were spending Monday afternoon at the park during the last days of summer. Audrey starts Pre-K in Bryan ISD Thursday.

”I’m kind of apprehensive but she’s young so I’m hoping that it works out,” said Dixon, who’s also a longtime Bryan resident. She was pleased to hear pay raises are being discussed at Monday night’s school board meeting. Several family members have teaching backgrounds.

”And I think they should, yes. I’ve never thought teachers made enough money as it is. They work long hours they spend their own money on resources so yes I think that’s a great idea,” said Dixon.

The school board is also looking at lowering the tax rate. It’s currently at $1.2700 per $100 of valuation. The proposed rate would be lowered to $1.2325 per $100. It means a $100,000 home would see almost $40 less in property taxes.

”I think that’s wonderful. Every little bit helps,” said Dixon.

“Our rate is not the only component on homeowner taxes so, but the district is continuing to move as appropriate to reduce the tax rates and to sustain the quality of education that’s here in the Brazos Valley,” said McCall.

”I think it’s going to be a tough challenge, I think it’s tough for the school board. I think it’s tough for everybody. I’m hoping that we can work things out and eventually they’ll find a vaccine and things will sort of shape up a little bit different than they are,” said Dixon.

The school board meeting is happening at 6 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Administration Building. It’s happening in-person as well as video conference. We have more information here.

