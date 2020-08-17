Bryan ISD superintendent: ‘We are excited to try’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Our mission hasn’t changed,” said Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of Bryan ISD. “We’re making memories for kids, and we’re preparing them for their goals. That’s no different.”

That’s the mantra Whitbeck and her staff are taking into the first day of school on Aug. 20—and keeping for the rest of the year, whatever it looks like.

Bryan ISD has offered families a choice: send your child for in-person schooling, or keep them home for the virtual option. While about 65% of elementary students will be attending in physical classrooms, the rest of the district’s students are split about 50-50. Whitbeck promises that each will provide a quality education.

“If the only experience that they’ve had with virtual learning was last year, I think it will be different because last year when we left for spring break, nobody was prepared to do that; we did all that while we weren’t in the schoolhouse,” said Whitbeck. “We also had a little bit lower expectations in terms of students and what they had to produce, and that was strategic. So I would say to those on virtual, expect that the level is going to go up because it must match what’s happening in the classroom.”

Whitbeck says the quality will match because of the hard work of the instructors: “Teachers are our best asset. Technology is our supplement.”

Teachers are also who Whitbeck says she is most worried about as the school year begins.

“Because they’re being asked to do something that’s very different than what they ever learned in college or what they’ve learned in their years of experience,” said Whitbeck. “As a former teacher myself, I think about that and the principals as well. They’re being asked to do things differently. Those are the ones I think about every night, and I ponder: are we doing everything we can to support them?”

Of course, the potential for an outbreak of COVID-19 in a Bryan ISD school is also on the superintendent’s mind.

“I think we’re prepared to deal with it. We have additional technology orders that we’re waiting to receive so if we have to flip, and move to that, we have very strong protocol,” said Whitbeck. She says the constant contact and collaboration with the Brazos County Health District has been key in developing that protocol.

“We kind of want to say, ‘If this, then that,’ and the reality is that it’s not that simple because it involves many, many factors including time, change over time, hospitalization…” said Whitbeck. “That’s why we will consult with them on a case-by-case. I’ve got a team ready to do that. Then we’ll make decisions: this child, these children, or this classroom need to be quarantined—or this school. Hopefully not. But, if we have to, that’s what we’ll do because safety will come first.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.