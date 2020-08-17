College Station ISD superintendent tackling first year amid pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale is gearing up for his first year in the new role. But coronavirus is throwing challenges at him he didn’t expect to handle his first year on the job.

We spoke with Martindale on BVTM Monday. We asked him about transportation for the students doing in-person learning. He said 2,400 families responded to the instructional survey asking for transportation for their students. That is half the number of students they’re used to having on their buses.

However, Martindale recognized more parents are taking their kids to school with COVID-19 being a factor. For those who wish to utilize the bus, Martindale reassures there are extra safety measures in place.

“Bus drivers will be utilizing masks and hand sanitizer as students enter the bus, windows will be down for ventilation when possible, and of course, masks will be required on the bus as well,” Martindale said.

The superintendent says the district learned a lot from distance learning over the last few months. The district is also including more comprehensive expectations for teachers and students virtually.

“Over the course of the summer, we provided additional professional development opportunities for our remote instruction teachers, as well as added resources in our curriculum for our teachers who will be teaching virtually,” Martindale said.

When Superintendent Martindale took the job last spring, he didn’t expect a pandemic to be his biggest hurdle, but he’s excited about welcoming students and staff back into the schools, whether it be virtually or in-person.

“When I became superintendent a number of months ago, this is not what I envisioned,” said Martindale. “Being a new superintendent, if I had to encounter and manage a pandemic, there’s not a greater group of people that I would rather go through that with or community or school district.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.