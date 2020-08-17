Advertisement

College Station ISD superintendent tackling first year amid pandemic

College Station ISD
College Station ISD(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale is gearing up for his first year in the new role. But coronavirus is throwing challenges at him he didn’t expect to handle his first year on the job.

We spoke with Martindale on BVTM Monday. We asked him about transportation for the students doing in-person learning. He said 2,400 families responded to the instructional survey asking for transportation for their students. That is half the number of students they’re used to having on their buses.

However, Martindale recognized more parents are taking their kids to school with COVID-19 being a factor. For those who wish to utilize the bus, Martindale reassures there are extra safety measures in place.

“Bus drivers will be utilizing masks and hand sanitizer as students enter the bus, windows will be down for ventilation when possible, and of course, masks will be required on the bus as well,” Martindale said.

The superintendent says the district learned a lot from distance learning over the last few months. The district is also including more comprehensive expectations for teachers and students virtually.

“Over the course of the summer, we provided additional professional development opportunities for our remote instruction teachers, as well as added resources in our curriculum for our teachers who will be teaching virtually,” Martindale said.

When Superintendent Martindale took the job last spring, he didn’t expect a pandemic to be his biggest hurdle, but he’s excited about welcoming students and staff back into the schools, whether it be virtually or in-person.

“When I became superintendent a number of months ago, this is not what I envisioned,” said Martindale. “Being a new superintendent, if I had to encounter and manage a pandemic, there’s not a greater group of people that I would rather go through that with or community or school district.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local hospitals say they are prepared for kids to go back to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
"We feel like we will be able to handle a potential surge this fall."

Back To School

Bryan ISD superintendent: ‘We are excited to try’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
While about 65% of elementary students will be attending in physical classrooms, the rest of the district’s students are split about 50-50.

News

College Station ISD superintendent: ‘This is going to be a new experience for all of us’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The excitement may be usual ahead of the new school year, but the circumstances are not.

News

Texas A&M using A/C to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
School districts across the country are making changes this year to help keep students safe. Texas A&M University is going as far as changing the air students and faculty breath.

Latest News

Back To School

Local martial arts business postponing pod program for students learning virtually

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
A local Taekwondo business had made plans to help virtual students learn at their facility.

Back To School

IL Texas students return to classes in College Station

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Students are already back to school at the International Leadership of Texas Charter School in College Station. Thursday morning was their first day back.

Back To School

Bryan ISD preparing for fall semester amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT
|
By Erika Fernandez
Bryan ISD is one of the biggest districts in the Brazos Valley, and they recently pushed back their start date to August 20.

Back To School

Bryan ISD teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan ISD teachers are making final preps this week for a different school year thanks to COVID-19.

Back To School

Anderson-Shiro CISD returns to school on Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Fallon Appleton
Anderson-Shiro CISD opens its doors in the Brazos Valley.

Back To School

Madisonville CISD board asking state to waive accountability system for a year

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT
|
By Erika Fernandez
Madisonville CISD is one of the districts in the Brazos Valley choosing to push back the start of school by a week. Students will now start classes for the fall semester on August 20.