College Station ISD superintendent: ‘This is going to be a new experience for all of us’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “I’m excited,” said Mike Martindale, College Station ISD’s superintendent as he approaches his first school year in the job. “As I’ve visited with teachers throughout the district this past week, everyone’s excited.”

The excitement may be usual ahead of the new school year, but the circumstances are not. About 70% of CSISD’s students will be attending in-person classes, complete with masks and social distancing, while the other 30% will stay home and participate in virtual lessons.

“We had to switch very quickly last spring when school was initially closed to an at-home learning model or a virtual model,” said Martindale. “We’ve learned a lot from that and made adjustments. We have much more clearly defined expectations for the students and the teacher. Our expectations for instruction are not going to be any different [than the onsite schooling].”

Whether for onsite or virtual school, Martindale says he expects that more changes will come throughout the year.

“Are we going to be perfect coming out the gate? No. we won’t, and anyone that says they have it all figured the first day, that’s just simply not the truth,” Martindale said. “The first few weeks of school, even under regular circumstances, you have to always make adjustments.”

All in all, Martindale says he’s just glad to see students that he cares about walk through those doors on Aug. 18.

“Something that concerns me is I know in my heart… our schools, with us, is one of the best places for many of our students,” said Martindale. “So what keeps me up at night is concern for where our students are and what’s going on. We want to be there to support our community and our students, so we’re looking forward to getting our schools open again.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.