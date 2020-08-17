Early morning storms and a drier heat incoming

A quick round of early morning storms have doused some, and left others warm and breezy for this very early start to the work week. A few more showers and storms can’t be ruled out for the morning drive, but many stay dry as a weak cold front slowly filters in some drier air through the Brazos Valley.

Technically a “cold” front is slipping through the area -- but really we should call it a “hot-but-not-as-hot” front. Highs Monday fall out of our recent 100° heat, down to the upper 90s. Drier air will slowly start to seep in, but lingering humidity keeps feels-like conditions between 100° and 105° through the afternoon hours tomorrow. Another pessimistic shot at scattered rain and storms may come together for some between 3pm and 7pm. On paper, Tuesday and Wednesday look just as hot as anything we’ve been through over the past week -- highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Take into consideration the drier air and the feels-like will only be a degree or two hotter than the actual air temperature. Not perfect, still plenty hot...but it may make the afternoons more tolerable to step out to.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 77. Wind: S becoming NNW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Heat Index: 100 - 104. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 73. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

