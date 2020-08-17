Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers

(KBTX)
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers are brimming with quality experience in the offensive and defensive lines and bring back quarterback Seth Kasowski. Despite missing four of the Tigers’ 14 games due to a knee injury, Kasowski — a dual threat — passed for 1,710 yards and 20 TDs. He also rushed for 803 yards and 12 TDs despite being slowed after the injury. Two of Bremond’s top receivers return with Chase Brewer outside and with Hunter Wilganowski in the slot. Wilganowski caught 31 passes for 361 yards with five scoring receptions. Three offensive linemen are also back: Riley Slafka, Miles Minor and Cory Estrada. Wilganowski was also was all-state at linebacker with 151 tackles, with Kasowksi and Brewer manning defensive back positions. The defense is strengthened by DT Slafka’s return, as well. Bremond could get a big boost from David Williams, who transferred in from Calvert, where he played running back and was first-team all-state in the defensive line. The new district should be state-caliber tough, with defending Class 2A Division II champion, top-ranked Mart, involved. Bremond is 7th statewide in those preseason Texas Football magazine rankings.

“The tradition runs deep, has for years here, and there’s just that expectation of doing well. Last year, we didn’t have a great football team. J.T. was a heck of a football player, but we had a bunch of average kids that wanted to be good and we end up 12-2 playing in the quarterfinals fighting the dog out of Falls City to go to the semifinals. It’s just how the kids respond around here,” said Bremond Head Football Coach Jeff Kasowski.

”Take it one week at a time and just win as many games as we can. In Bremond you expect to win, and that’s what everybody around here believes you can do so you just have to go out and do it,” added Tiger Quarterback Seth Kasowksi.

Bremond is scheduled to open the 2020 season August 29th at home against Normangee.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Tucker hits game-ending homer as Astros sweep Mariners 3-2

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight win.

Sports

Stars win 5-4 in OT to tie Flames after Pavelski hat trick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Sunday to even their Western Conference playoff series.

Latest News

Sports

Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.

Sports

SEC to announce 2020 football schedule Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT on a special show on the SEC Network.

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
QB Garrett Lero provides a strong centerpiece for the Bluejays’ offensive attack, after a very good sophomore season.

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.