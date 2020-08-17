Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers are brimming with quality experience in the offensive and defensive lines and bring back quarterback Seth Kasowski. Despite missing four of the Tigers’ 14 games due to a knee injury, Kasowski — a dual threat — passed for 1,710 yards and 20 TDs. He also rushed for 803 yards and 12 TDs despite being slowed after the injury. Two of Bremond’s top receivers return with Chase Brewer outside and with Hunter Wilganowski in the slot. Wilganowski caught 31 passes for 361 yards with five scoring receptions. Three offensive linemen are also back: Riley Slafka, Miles Minor and Cory Estrada. Wilganowski was also was all-state at linebacker with 151 tackles, with Kasowksi and Brewer manning defensive back positions. The defense is strengthened by DT Slafka’s return, as well. Bremond could get a big boost from David Williams, who transferred in from Calvert, where he played running back and was first-team all-state in the defensive line. The new district should be state-caliber tough, with defending Class 2A Division II champion, top-ranked Mart, involved. Bremond is 7th statewide in those preseason Texas Football magazine rankings.

“The tradition runs deep, has for years here, and there’s just that expectation of doing well. Last year, we didn’t have a great football team. J.T. was a heck of a football player, but we had a bunch of average kids that wanted to be good and we end up 12-2 playing in the quarterfinals fighting the dog out of Falls City to go to the semifinals. It’s just how the kids respond around here,” said Bremond Head Football Coach Jeff Kasowski.

”Take it one week at a time and just win as many games as we can. In Bremond you expect to win, and that’s what everybody around here believes you can do so you just have to go out and do it,” added Tiger Quarterback Seth Kasowksi.

Bremond is scheduled to open the 2020 season August 29th at home against Normangee.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.