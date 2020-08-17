Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers

Burton looking for a bounce-back season in 2020
(KBTX)
By David Campbell and Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Freshman RB Pearson Speis should bring a dynamic addition to the Panthers’ attack and he will run behind an experienced offensive line that features juniors Weston Hinze, Waylon Hinze and Eric Flores. Cooper Lucherk is a standout at both linebacker and tight end, with the Hinze twins leading the charge for Burton up front defensively. “Our schedule will test us early and prepare us for the tough district season,” said Jason Hodde. The non-district slate includes Holland (13-1 quarterfinalist in Division I), Tomball Rosehill (9-1 TAPPS regional finalist), and 2A Division I team Shiner (12-1 regional finalist, ranked No. 1 in Texas Football’s preseason poll). Burton brings back 7 offensive and 7 defensive starters.

The Panthers are coming off a 6-5 season in 2019 that included a first round exit in the playoffs. Burton also won their district in 3 straight seasons from 2016-2018 and made back-to-back appearances in the state semi-finals in 2016-2017. After what Head Coach Jason Hodde calls a disappointing season last year, the Panthers are eager to return to their standard of excellence in 2020.

”The older kids I have that have been through this system, they experienced something different last year then what they’re used to and what they’re accustomed to. That brings about a lot more hunger and just a willingness to not let that happen again,” said Hodde. “Practice has a different feel this year. It’s more of an urgency type deal. I think a lot of that is attributed to the fact that we haven’t done anything in 5 months. We’ve got to get a lot done in a short period of time,” added Hodde.

Burton kicks off its season August 28th at Holland.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp.

Sports

Aggie Football opens 2020 schedule with Vanderbilt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The SEC announced each football team’s week one opponent on the Paul Finebaum Show Monday afternoon. Texas A&M will open with Vanderbilt at Kyle Field on September 26th.

Latest News

Sports

SWAC Announces 2021 Spring Football Slate, PVAMU Opens in State Fair Classic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Prairie View A&M and Southwestern Athletic Conference
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the league’s 2021 spring football schedule, and Prairie View A&M Football will open the season in the State Fair Classic against Grambling State on February 27.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Tigers are brimming with quality experience in the offensive and defensive lines

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine
The Tigers are brimming with quality experience in the offensive and defensive lines and bring back quarterback Seth Kasowski.

Sports

Tucker hits game-ending homer as Astros sweep Mariners 3-2

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight win.

Sports

Stars win 5-4 in OT to tie Flames after Pavelski hat trick

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Sunday to even their Western Conference playoff series.

Sports

Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.