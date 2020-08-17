Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Freshman RB Pearson Speis should bring a dynamic addition to the Panthers’ attack and he will run behind an experienced offensive line that features juniors Weston Hinze, Waylon Hinze and Eric Flores. Cooper Lucherk is a standout at both linebacker and tight end, with the Hinze twins leading the charge for Burton up front defensively. “Our schedule will test us early and prepare us for the tough district season,” said Jason Hodde. The non-district slate includes Holland (13-1 quarterfinalist in Division I), Tomball Rosehill (9-1 TAPPS regional finalist), and 2A Division I team Shiner (12-1 regional finalist, ranked No. 1 in Texas Football’s preseason poll). Burton brings back 7 offensive and 7 defensive starters.

The Panthers are coming off a 6-5 season in 2019 that included a first round exit in the playoffs. Burton also won their district in 3 straight seasons from 2016-2018 and made back-to-back appearances in the state semi-finals in 2016-2017. After what Head Coach Jason Hodde calls a disappointing season last year, the Panthers are eager to return to their standard of excellence in 2020.

”The older kids I have that have been through this system, they experienced something different last year then what they’re used to and what they’re accustomed to. That brings about a lot more hunger and just a willingness to not let that happen again,” said Hodde. “Practice has a different feel this year. It’s more of an urgency type deal. I think a lot of that is attributed to the fact that we haven’t done anything in 5 months. We’ve got to get a lot done in a short period of time,” added Hodde.

Burton kicks off its season August 28th at Holland.

