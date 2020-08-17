Local hospitals say they are prepared for kids to go back to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As kids return to school, local hospitals say they are prepared and have learned from the past spike in COVID-19 cases.

“If we have another surge that happens everywhere all at once because schools have reopened, we could be in for some serious problems.”

This summer the Brazos Valley saw a surge in COVID-19 cases that pushed local hospitals very close to their limits. The lessons learned then are coming to play now as thousands of students head back to school across our area.

“We’ve learned a lot from this past experience, part of it is just the time of dealing with the disease, making sure we have the training and understanding of how to care best for individuals,” said Dr. Kia Parsi, CHI St. Joseph Health Chief Medical Officer.

One of the ways CHI St. Joseph Health is preparing for the next wave is by increasing its testing capabilities, which should be available in the coming weeks, according to CHI St. Joseph Health.

“We will have the capacity to triple the amount of individuals that we can test internally,” said Dr. Parsi. “Individuals that show up in our clinics or show up in our emergency room, rather than having them send out the test results that take a delay in return time, we can do these tests internally.”

Despite the increase in testing, both hospitals in Brazos County are preparing for another surge.

“If we do have a surge in cases with the start of school, we have already been through one surge, been able to handle it, and we feel like we will be able to handle a potential surge this fall as well.”

“We are ready,” said Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White Regional President.

Mr. Jenning’s best advice is something many people have already heard.

“It’s going to sound like a broken record, but if people do the social distancing, wash their hands, wear their masks, are just diligent in their day to day, then we will be safe and we can coexist with the pandemic,” said Jennings.

However, if a surge is to happen in our area, local hospitals say they are ready.

“We stand prepared, hopefully not needed, but we are ready if that is needed if a surge were to occur with our kiddos going back to school.”

