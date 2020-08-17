New school year starts virtually at Hearne ISD

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) -Hearne starts the new school year on Monday, and all classes will be held online.

The virtual plan for the school district includes a two-way live virtual instruction between teachers and students.

According to Hearne ISD Start Strong, students will need to participate and engage with their teachers for graded points and attendance.

The online learning will feature support for parents, too.

For those in need of Wi-fi, it will be expanded to the Hearne Elementary parking lot and can be used by families to complete schoolwork, according to Hearne ISD Start Strong.

KBTX’s Fallon Appleton spoke with faculty and staff at Hearne Junior High and got a look at how the school day is going to work.

Hearne Junior High students are all attending classes virtually.

“We have an a/b block schedule, so our students will actually go to their class periods and between each class period we’re going to have a brain break and time for them to get out of that class period,” said Lucinda McDaniels, Hearne Junior High principal.

A virtual class day with classes held all through Zoom and Google Classroom.

Hearne ISD science teacher Stacy Brammer says the day to day for students is just like it would be in person.

“It’s going to look similar to what it does in the classroom,” said Stacy Brammer, Hearne ISD Science Teacher. “We are just going to be online. We’ll see each other face to face through Zoom or Google Hangouts. They will have to raise their hand, I will have to unmute them and let them ask their question or answer a question.”

School officials in Hearne also want to focus on mental health.

“We’ve also added in a counselor period at the end of the second day, so that we can do a lot more social-emotional work with our students,” said McDaniels. Because we know this has been tough on our students and our families.”

Despite the entire district being online, teachers like Brammer still see the positive.

“I mean yeah, it’s a new way of learning for the kids and a new year for them,” said Brammer. “I think they are going to do really great!”

Click here see Hearne ISD’s back to school plan.

