New Texas A&M University Police Chief meets with KBTX about leadership role

UPD has a new leader.
Chief Mike Johnson is now the top leader at the Texas A&M University Police Department.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University’s new police chief says he’s excited about his new leadership role.

Assistant Chief Mike Johnson was recently promoted to Chief and has been with the department for nearly 25 years.

Johnson talked to us about the police department’s efforts to make the Aggie community as safe as possible.

“I’ve been here for a while so kind of understand what’s been going on and how we’ve been working with our community,” said Johnson. “So I’m excited about those continued efforts. I’ve learned a lot from my predecessors so I’m ready to, ready to take the wheel and work with everyone that we have here.” He also added he’s proud of the officers and staff at his department.

The department has nearly 170 total staff. Johnson takes over after Chief Michael Ragan retires.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

