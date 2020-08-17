Real estate market holds steady in BCS despite pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors, the real estate market is holding steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our real estate market is about as hot as the temperature,” said Cherry Ruffino, with the Cherry Ruffino team.

Ruffino says the market has come back after the start of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic first started we saw the market go down about 20% and that lasted about six weeks, and then the market is back up past where it was last year,” said Ruffino.

According to the report by the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors there have been 468 houses sold in July. It’s an increase of 23.8% from July 2019. The association supports realtors and affiliates from across six counties including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, and Robertson.

“I think we’ve figured out how to live in this day and time with the pandemic out there and with the interest rates as low as they are people don’t want to miss that opportunity to take advantage of that,” said Ruffino.

Right now there is more demand for houses than there is supply.

“I’m working with someone from Dallas right now just wanting to get out of the big city and maybe it’s because they feel a little bit safer in our area, and we have had an influx of buyers from Houston too. I think the trend is and with more people being able to work from home now, home is so much more important than it’s every been and of course needing home offices is a big change in what we see in our market too,” said Ruffino.

Ruffino says there’s no telling how long this market will last.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen after November as far as the mortgage rates for home buyers.

Area housing statistics can be found here.

