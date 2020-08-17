Advertisement

Reason to Smile- August 17, 2020

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile is to the celebrate the decades of David Schmitz’s hard work.

After almost 40 years working in Parks and Recreation in the cities of McAllen, Bryan, and College Station, he has retired! Congrats David!

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

