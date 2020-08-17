Advertisement

Restaurants and retailers have big weekend as students return to the area

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Some of the restaurants I’ve spoken to say they’ve had their best week since the original shutdown.”

That’s how President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Glen Brewer, began our conversation today.

He joined First News at Four to discuss the economic boost felt by the return of students over the weekend.

Brewer says retailers and restaurants saw a huge spike in traffic thanks to the big move-in over the weekend.

Despite the surge of students returning to the area, Brewer tells us he believes the rules and guidance under Operation Restart will be effective.

“You can’t go over the capacity no matter how many people are here,” Brewer explains, “so Operation Restart will continue to make sure that our businesses are operating safely.”

He tells us Texas A&M University officials are doing a great job of getting students to buy into social distancing and other guidelines that have helped continue a downward trend in Brazos County’s active case count.

“We’re going to make sure we do our part to keep local numbers down,” Brewer says.

But ultimately, Brewer says he’s excited by the announcement of the SEC’s fall football schedule.

“We’ll take any football we can get,” Brewer says.

He tells us the football season will be a huge boost to our local economy regardless of what it looks like.

But he says he hopes A&M can have as many fans in the stands at Kyle Field as possible.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

Treat of the Day: Lynn Hagan wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Lynn Hagan wins a Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of social work.

Latest News

News

Bryan ISD addressing budget, district business at Monday meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
The district is facing a more than $1.4 million budget deficit.

News

Texas A&M's 2020 Football schedule has been announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2020 SEC Football schedule has been announced and Texas A&M is preparing for another season.

Back To School

Bryan ISD addressing budget, district business at Monday meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan ISD’s School Board is taking at look at their budget and lots of business Monday at 6 p.m. The district is facing a deficit of $1,449,415.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 8/17

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Mia Montgomery
A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

Back To School

New school year starts virtually at Hearne ISD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The virtual plan for the school district includes a two-way live virtual instruction between teachers and students.