Restaurants and retailers have big weekend as students return to the area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Some of the restaurants I’ve spoken to say they’ve had their best week since the original shutdown.”

That’s how President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Glen Brewer, began our conversation today.

He joined First News at Four to discuss the economic boost felt by the return of students over the weekend.

Brewer says retailers and restaurants saw a huge spike in traffic thanks to the big move-in over the weekend.

Despite the surge of students returning to the area, Brewer tells us he believes the rules and guidance under Operation Restart will be effective.

“You can’t go over the capacity no matter how many people are here,” Brewer explains, “so Operation Restart will continue to make sure that our businesses are operating safely.”

He tells us Texas A&M University officials are doing a great job of getting students to buy into social distancing and other guidelines that have helped continue a downward trend in Brazos County’s active case count.

“We’re going to make sure we do our part to keep local numbers down,” Brewer says.

But ultimately, Brewer says he’s excited by the announcement of the SEC’s fall football schedule.

“We’ll take any football we can get,” Brewer says.

He tells us the football season will be a huge boost to our local economy regardless of what it looks like.

But he says he hopes A&M can have as many fans in the stands at Kyle Field as possible.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.