SWAC Announces 2021 Spring Football Slate, PVAMU Opens in State Fair Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the league’s 2021 spring football schedule, and Prairie View A&M Football will open the season in the State Fair Classic against Grambling State on February 27.

Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Every member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game.

”We’re glad to have an understanding on where we’re heading, and we’re ready to engage our fans and get them ready for what’s sure to be another exciting season of Panther football,” PVAMU Athletics Director Dr. Donald Reed said. “We have an exciting spring schedule on our hands, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re looking forward to getting after it.”

The conference-wide slate includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week One. Additionally, the league has designated a bye week for each team during the week of March 13 to ensure that fans and supporters have the opportunity to attend the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (March 9-13).

In a change from the Panthers’ customary slate, PVAMU contest against arch-rival Texas Southern will be in Week Two on March 6. From there, we will have a March 20 home date versus Alabama A&M. Afterward, the Panthers hit the road to face Jackson State on March 27. Barring any added games, the Panthers wrap up the season versus Southern (April 10) and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (April 17).

”Our conference’s leadership has done a great job in putting this schedule together,” PVAMU Head Football Coach Eric Dooley said. “We would have loved to play a full slate, but given what we as a country are going through right now, we understand why that won’t be happening. I’m excited, and now it’s time to move forward so we can be ready for our first game. While we’re used to playing Texas Southern in our opener, I’m fine with how our schedule is laid out. We prepare for each of our opponents with the same intensity, and no team will be easier than any other.

”The Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship will be played May 1 on the campus of the highest seeded team at the conclusion of regular season play. SWAC football teams are scheduled to begin preparation for the season with an eight-week training period beginning in January.

“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Sports Administrators Committee, COVID-19 Advisory Committee, along with our fall sports scheduling groups have worked tirelessly over recent months to get to the point where we are able to announce a significant part of the rescheduling of our fall sports,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Collectively as a conference, we look forward to continuing on the path to a safe return to competition that we know all of our student-athletes, team staff, institutional administrators and supporters would like to see in the coming months. This schedule allows the needed flexibility for any additional adjustments that will need to be made once the NCAA releases its revised spring calendar. Clearly our plans in regards to the safe return to competition within our league will ultimately be dictated by the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the respective regions of our member institutions.”

The SWAC will continue to work with local and state medical experts along with governmental officials to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and advancements, while monitoring new developments regarding the pandemic. The Southwestern Athletic Conference will remain prepared to make any necessary adjustments identified to be in the best interest of the health, safety and wellness of its student-athletes.

Start times and game day themes for each of the Panthers’ contests will be announced as soon as information is made available. Be sure to check pvpanthers.com for the most up-to-date information regarding any changes or alterations to the 2021 football schedule.