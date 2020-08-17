Texas A&M announces virtual Silver Taps for Fall 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has announced that all Silver Taps ceremonies will be held virtually for the Fall 2020 semester, citing health and safety concerns.

The first virtual Silver Taps, Texas A&M University’s tradition which honors current students who have passed away since the last Silver Taps, will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. on KAMU-TV and on Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“We worked tirelessly to provide an outlet in which students can continue to honor their peers, and stand with the families and friends of our fallen Aggies,” said Traditions Council Silver Taps Chair Noah Vaughn in a statement. “While the ceremony may look different this year, and may feel a little farther from the rustling leaves in Academic Plaza and the chiming of the bell tower, please know that it means all the same to the families of the honorees.”

The ceremony will still feature the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers, salute honored families and friends. Digital letters to the honored families will be collected by the Traditions Council through their online form released the week before each Silver Taps.

“The families of our fallen Aggies will still participate in this semester’s Silver Taps ceremonies and we would love to show them our student body supports them in their time of sorrow even if it is virtually,” said Anne Reber, Dean of Student Life. “We will all be watching, we will be together, for ‘We are the Aggies, the Aggies are We.’ The Aggie Spirit will still be felt.”

For questions or more information about virtual Silver Taps, contact Angela Winkler at angelaw95@tamu.edu.

