Advertisement

Texas A&M announces virtual Silver Taps for Fall 2020

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has announced that all Silver Taps ceremonies will be held virtually for the Fall 2020 semester, citing health and safety concerns.

The first virtual Silver Taps, Texas A&M University’s tradition which honors current students who have passed away since the last Silver Taps, will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. on KAMU-TV and on Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“We worked tirelessly to provide an outlet in which students can continue to honor their peers, and stand with the families and friends of our fallen Aggies,” said Traditions Council Silver Taps Chair Noah Vaughn in a statement. “While the ceremony may look different this year, and may feel a little farther from the rustling leaves in Academic Plaza and the chiming of the bell tower, please know that it means all the same to the families of the honorees.”

The ceremony will still feature the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers, salute honored families and friends. Digital letters to the honored families will be collected by the Traditions Council through their online form released the week before each Silver Taps.

“The families of our fallen Aggies will still participate in this semester’s Silver Taps ceremonies and we would love to show them our student body supports them in their time of sorrow even if it is virtually,” said Anne Reber, Dean of Student Life. “We will all be watching, we will be together, for ‘We are the Aggies, the Aggies are We.’ The Aggie Spirit will still be felt.”

For questions or more information about virtual Silver Taps, contact Angela Winkler at angelaw95@tamu.edu.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs and a gun in his car

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Mia Montgomery
A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after a bag of marijuana and a pistol were found in his car.

Back To School

New school year starts virtually at Hearne ISD

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The virtual plan for the school district includes a two-way live virtual instruction between teachers and students.

Latest News

Local

New Texas A&M University Police Chief meets with KBTX about leadership role

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
UPD has a new police chief.

Back To School

College Station ISD superintendent tackling first year amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale is gearing up for his first year in the new role. But coronavirus is throwing challenges at him he didn’t expect to handle his first year on the job.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health Officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, 18 hospitalizations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

News

Authorities release name of man that drowned on Lake Somerville

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez and Michael Oder
Burleson County officials confirm they are searching for a missing person at Lake Somerville.