Treat of the Day: Lynn Hagan wins Lifetime Achievement Award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas National Association of Social Workers recently named Lynn Hagan the 2020 Brazos Valley Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Hagan has been a licensed clinical social worker since 1996 and has authored over 20 articles and presentations.

She has assisted the American Red Cross with service to the armed forces by facilitating groups for soldiers with traumatic brain injury and PTSD as well as assisting their families with coping with pre- and post-deployment issues.

Hagan serves on various boards of directors including the Heart of Texas Chapter for American Red Cross, Texas state board American Association of University Women, and is the interim chair of the Brazos Valley Branch of National Association of Social Workers.

