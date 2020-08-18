Advertisement

Aggies excited to bring football back

Fall camp is underway
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a long spring and summer of uncertainty, fall camp is officially underway, and Texas A&M football is gearing up for the 2020 season. It may look a little different this year, but fans can get excited that SEC football is on the horizon.

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher may have summarized it best when he addressed the media for the first time Tuesday: ”I’m very happy to see you. It’s great to be back. People say what’s the biggest thing you take away from practice? Is it was practice.”

The Aggies officially started practices Monday and hold their second fall camp session Tuesday evening. Texas A&M is preparing for a 10 game conference schedule that will start at home against Vanderbilt September 26th. But with different leagues cancelling their seasons and still a lot of uncertainty looming around the fall season, the Aggies say it felt great to just be out on the field again.

“We got back out there and we got to doing what we’re doing. The kids were very excited. You could see the excitement in their bodies. The coaches were and everybody involved. It was different with social distancing and coaching with a mask. They asked if I could wear four masks so they didn’t have to hear me, so they asked if I could put a couple more on to make sure I was safe. That would help them out. We may have to work on that,” laughed Fisher. “It was great to be out there. I was very happy with our staff and organization. If you think about it, that’s the first time we’ve been on the field since bowl practice,” added Fisher.

“I could definitely say that first day yesterday, there was definitely a different type of energy and you could tell that guys wanted to be out there on the field. Even with some of the younger guys and then that older leadership. There was definitely a presence about us that you could tell this could be a different team,” said A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Aggies are allowed to have 25 practices leading up to the start of the season. Tuesday marks the team’s second practice.

