Be Remarkable: Local nurse working and volunteering to help those with medical needs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Julie Anderson is a nurse practitioner in Brazos County who devotes a lot of her time to her practice and helping those who have a wide range of medical needs.

“She is remarkable in my eyes due to her caring and serving attitude for this community,” said Ana Contreras who nominated Anderson. “She is a person that this community is fortunate to have in its service and seeks no exaltation despite the countless hours she spends helping those in need. Her unconditional positive attitude, love and care that she provides is what makes her remarkable in my eyes.”

Anderson devotes her time to helping all corners of our community. She rotates to four different clinical sites in Brazos County including the health department, detention center, juvenile justice center, and the Brazos County employee health clinic. She also volunteers for a free clinic for those who have no health insurance called Somebody Cares.

“She has a spirit of her that is so absolutely amazing. She works with the people and makes them feel part of our community and clinic,” said Jaime Hardy, another volunteer at the clinic.

“Thank you so much for volunteering and helping people that don’t have insurance,” said Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers before surprising Anderson with a $500 reward. “We’re thrilled to highlight this clinic and all the people doing the great work and we appreciate what you do as well.”

