Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Local nurse working and volunteering to help those with medical needs

Julie Anderson rotates to four different clinics and volunteers her time to help those who have no medical insurance.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Julie Anderson is a nurse practitioner in Brazos County who devotes a lot of her time to her practice and helping those who have a wide range of medical needs.

“She is remarkable in my eyes due to her caring and serving attitude for this community,” said Ana Contreras who nominated Anderson. “She is a person that this community is fortunate to have in its service and seeks no exaltation despite the countless hours she spends helping those in need. Her unconditional positive attitude, love and care that she provides is what makes her remarkable in my eyes.”

Anderson devotes her time to helping all corners of our community. She rotates to four different clinical sites in Brazos County including the health department, detention center, juvenile justice center, and the Brazos County employee health clinic. She also volunteers for a free clinic for those who have no health insurance called Somebody Cares.

“She has a spirit of her that is so absolutely amazing. She works with the people and makes them feel part of our community and clinic,” said Jaime Hardy, another volunteer at the clinic.

“Thank you so much for volunteering and helping people that don’t have insurance,” said Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers before surprising Anderson with a $500 reward. “We’re thrilled to highlight this clinic and all the people doing the great work and we appreciate what you do as well.”

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

Local tourism offices preparing to make most out of 5 home game Aggie football season

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local tourism offices getting ready for Aggie football season.

Local

Early Monday morning rainfall across the Brazos Valley

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Heavy rain fell in parts of the Brazos Valley Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning, August 17th

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Lynn Hagan wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Lynn Hagan wins a Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of social work.

News

Restaurants and retailers have big weekend as students return to the area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Restaurants and local businesses had a big weekend as students return to the area.

News

Be Remarkable: Local nurse working and volunteering to help those with medical needs

Updated: 4 hours ago
Julie Anderson rotates to four different clinics and volunteers her time to help those who have no medical insurance.

News

Bryan ISD addressing budget, district business at Monday meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The district is facing a more than $1.4 million budget deficit.

News

Local tourism offices preparing to make most out of five home game Aggie football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
The season kicks off at home on Sept. 26