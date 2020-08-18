Advertisement

Blinn launches streamlined COVID-19 self-certification process

Blinn College announces plans for return to campus this fall.
Blinn College announces plans for return to campus this fall.
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - In efforts to protect the health and safety on campus, Blinn College has created a self- certification process for all students, employees, and visitors.

The new feature will require individuals to self- certify everyday using a free, Campus Clear app. The self-service company Ivy, estimates the process takes less than 10 seconds a day, and setup consists of only three simple steps.

  1. Visit www.campusclear.com to use the web app, or download the mobile app at the App Store (for Apple devices) or Google Play (for Android devices).
  2. Open the app and enter your Blinn email address.
  3. Each day, you will receive a notification asking whether you are exhibiting symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.

If the answer is no, you are cleared to access campus, but those students who are not cleared to come to campus should stay home and notify their instructor that they will not be in class because they have not been cleared for campus access.

The student will then receive a call from a Blinn employee to participate remotely in courses with that capability.

Employees who are not cleared will -- stay home, contact Human Resources, and inform their supervisor that they have not been cleared to come to campus.

For more information regarding Blinn’s campus self-certification, you can visit www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn/covid-self-certification.html.

Blinn’s “Back With Blinn” plan, is also available on the website at www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn.

