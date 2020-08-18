Brazos County confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases, 15 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 14 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 253 active cases an 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 51 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,902 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,206. There have been 36,620 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 363

77802: 369

77803: 1,203

77807: 269

77808: 204

77840: 731

77845: 997

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 164 332 Brazos 253 4,206 Burleson 32 251 Grimes 111 933 Houston 30 362 Lee 32 181 Leon 25 158 Madison 135 684 Milam 40 391 Montgomery 1,336 7,160 Robertson 97 246 San Jacinto 9 187 Trinity 4 163 Walker 845 3,502 Waller 121 527 Washington 57 526

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 508 staffed hospital beds with 185 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 50 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 38 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 164 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 332 total cases and 163 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 251 total cases, and 212 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 111 active cases. There have been 933 total cases, 794 recoveries and 27 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 362 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 153 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 175 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 32 active cases. The county has a total of 181 cases, with 136 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Leon County currently has 25 active cases. The county has 158 total cases, with 130 recoveries and three deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 135 active cases. The county has a total of 684 cases with 546 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 391 total cases and 351 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,336 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,160 total cases and 5,118 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 97 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 97 active COVID-19 cases, with 246 total cases. Currently, 149 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 57

77856 - 21

77837 - 8

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 187 cases with 170 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 163 total cases with 155 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,502 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 845 cases are active in the community and 577 are recovered community cases. 2,80 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 527 total cases and 406 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 526 total cases with 428 recoveries and 41 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 127,099 active cases and 405,817 recoveries. There have been 542,950 total cases reported and 4,476,167 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 10,034 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 92,253 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 17 at 3:55 p.m.

