Brazos County issues Burn Ban

Jackson County Commissioners voted to ban burning until conditions improve. (MGN)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice.

Outdoor burning, including burning trash, is prohibited.

August lack of widespread rain has created conditions favorable for spreading wildfire, and this week’s dry air will give more favorable conditions for spreading wildfires.

Brazos County officials issued a Burn Ban effective August 18, 2020.
Brazos County joins Milam, Robertson, Lee, Burleson, Madison, Walker, and Waller counties that have issued burn bans until further notice this summer.

