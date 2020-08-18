College Station ISD first year teachers ready for new assignment amid pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -

“We are working really hard and we’re very busy so we are really prepared but we’re so excited to have our kiddos back, we can’t wait to see their sweet faces,”

Katt and the rest of the staff are preparing for an unusual school year due to COVID-19. For first-year teachers, the added stress of the pandemic can be tough. That’s not the case for these teachers. They say the rest of the staff has stepped up to help.

"There's so much support here at this school and in this district and this community," said Forest Elementary Kindergarten teacher Rachel Gustafson.

“Everyone just keeps coming in checking on me by my door so that’s just so sweet so everyone is really here as a family and we’re ready to go,” Forest Elementary Head Start teacher Riley Dickson.

Classrooms will look different this year with students spaced apart and extra efforts to keep things clean with other protocols in place. Dickson says the pandemic isn’t putting a damper on her first day of school excitement.

“Obviously is going to look different than what some people are normally used to but having them just come in and still getting to experience the year with them because a mask is not going to change awesome experiences with children,”

Gustafson said despite being first-year teacher, things are new for everyone this time around.

“We’re all going through it together so it’s kind of nice that I’m not the only new one this year kind of we’re all going through it,”

