College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD kicked off the new school year Tuesday offering two types of instruction for students.

Students will be attending class either through online instruction or on campus.

If students choose the online option, it will mirror the in-person instruction with curriculum, pacing, and grading guidelines, according to College Station ISD’s Back to School 2020 Guide.

For the on-campus instruction, the district says parents must self-screen their child each day for COVID-19 symptoms.

Once in the classroom, students can expect things like socially distant desks and tables, hand sanitizer stations, and limited occupancy in areas like the library, according to College Station ISD’s Back to School 2020 Guide. The district recommends students bring water bottles to refill because drinking fountains will be turned off.

Early Tuesday morning, KBTX’s Fallon Appleton spoke with parents as they dropped off students for in-person classes.

For the first time in months, the Otto family sat in the carpool line for Forest Ridge Elementary.

Tara and Will Otto are sending their kids to school in person because they felt it was the best choice for their children’s education.

“We really felt like the ages that our kids are at are really best for learning in person, and so staying in front of a screen all day was just not doing it for us during the spring,” said Will Otto, a College Station ISD parent.

Many parents say the district’s back to school plan put them at ease sending their kids back.

“I feel like they have taken all the proper precautions needed to keep our kids safe, and I’m really proud of the school board for their wise decisions and the variety of opportunities they have offered,” said Lillian O’Reilly, a College Station ISD parent.

For the Otto’s, the long wait in the carpool line isn’t a problem.

“We are excited, honestly,” said Tara Otto, College Station ISD parent. “We feel like the school is doing everything they can to keep the kids safe and to have a great year. And so we are feeling really optimistic and excited about it.”

Click here for more information on College Station ISD’s Back to School 2020 Guide.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.