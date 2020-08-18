Advertisement

Dozens gather as Officer William Cooper is laid to rest

Navasota community honors officer William Cooper.
Navasota community honors officer William Cooper.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday morning, Officer William Cooper was laid to rest.

Dozens gathered at the Navasota football stadium for his service. Members of the Navasota Police Department, Grimes County Sheriff's Office, family, and friends were all in attendance.

The crowd heard from Pastor Whitaker, Cooper’s friend Zackary Pavlock with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Shawn Myatt with the Navasota Police Department, and Lee Santo with TEEX.

They all say Cooper left a lasting impression on everyone he knew. 

Pavlock said the past few days have been rough, but the support from the community has helped.

“Seeing the tight knit community that we have out here makes it a little bit easier I know for us as well as the family,” said Pavlock. “Seeing the brotherhood unite, its heartwarming, to see we have such a supportive community over law enforcement that they have our back as much as we have there’s.”

Cooper’s family will be donating to the Thin Blue Line Foundation. They hope to help another officer get through the academy. 

