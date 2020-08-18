Early Monday morning rainfall across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large complex of storms pushing damaging wind gusts through North Texas and the Metroplex Sunday afternoon reached the Brazos Valley just ahead of midnight Monday. Wet weather failed to reach the entire area, but where it came down it left behind some of the best rainfall in months for some.

LOOKING BACK: Here's how Sunday night / early Monday morning storms played out across Texas & the Brazos Valley #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/sUOeYHMuYd — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 17, 2020

After missing out with the initial round of rain, Bryan and College Station managed to find an isolated thunderstorm rattling most awake just before the alarm clocks went off Monday morning. For all the noise and lightning this storm produced, officially only 0.04″ will go into the record books for the day. While Easterwood Airport missed out on a healthy rain, parts of South College Station reported between 0.5″ and 1.0″ before the sun came up Monday.

Since January 1st, officially, Bryan-College Station has collected 20.63″ of rain. As of Monday night, that checks in -3.49″ behind average by this time in the year.

Here is a look at how much rain fell late Sunday night through sunrise Monday from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.04″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.01″

South Bryan: 0.25″

Nantucket Neighborhood:1.0″

Wellborn: 0.17″

3 miles east of Wellborn: 0.41″

South College Station: 0.50″

Austins Colony: 0.75″

Shenandoah Neighborhood: 0.56″

Pebble Creek: 0.72″

Bellville: 0.03″

Industry: 0.71″

Caldwell: 0.03″

Iola: 0.25″

Navasota: 0.03″

Anderson: 0.02"

Carlos: 0.15″

Crockett: 0.63″

1.3 miles south of Crockett: 2.27″

Madisonville: 0.25″

North Zulch: 0.12″

Conroe: 1.16″

Coldspring: 0.97″

Hempstead: 0.06″

Brenham: 0.56″

Chappell Hill: 0.07″

Jewett: 0.25″

Edge: 0.25″

Camp Creek: 0.10″

Kurten: 0.20″

Flynn: 0.10″

Unofficially, PinPoint Radar estimated that 3.5″ to 4.25″ of rain fell in Walker and Houston Counties near Riverside to Lovelady.

PinPoint Radar estimated rainfall August 16th - 17th (KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.