Girl Scouts announce new French toast-flavored cookie

The Girl Scouts have introduced a French toast-inspired cookie called “Toast-Yay!”
The Girl Scouts have introduced a French toast-inspired cookie called "Toast-Yay!"
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Girl Scouts on Tuesday announced a new flavor for their 2021 cookie season.

Introducing: “Toast-Yay!” It’s a French toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing.

If you’re worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites, don’t worry. The Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies online.

Cookie season for the Girl Scouts officially starts in January.

