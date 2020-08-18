Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne brings back 7 offensive and 6 defensive starters, including QB Micah Smith, who completed 147 of 251 passes for 2,478 yards with 25 TDs and 12 interceptions. Smith, who is also a top player at safety (6 interceptions), rushed 71 times for 416 yards and 7 TD. That earned him back-to-back district MVP awards. WR Jabari Dunn caught 21 passes for 359 yards and 5 touchdowns. Smith will stand behind an offensive line that returns major contributors T Justin Camper and G Monterrius Smith. Each of them is a fouryear starter, and they’ll team with Anthony Jackson, who plays tackle, and C Lance Hamm Sophomore Jacory McGrew, who started every game at outside linebacker his freshman year, also ran 14 times for 138 yards and 3 TDs. Junior DT Steven Craft-Mitchell, who has been a starter for two years, leads the defensive line, which also features Jackson, who has grown to 6-3, 250 pounds. Sophomore CB Keshawn Langham played every snap, picking off three passes and returning them all for scores. LB Jeremy Seymour, who moved to Cameron last season, is now back playing for Hearne.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.