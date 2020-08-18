Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

(KBTX)
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne brings back 7 offensive and 6 defensive starters, including QB Micah Smith, who completed 147 of 251 passes for 2,478 yards with 25 TDs and 12 interceptions. Smith, who is also a top player at safety (6 interceptions), rushed 71 times for 416 yards and 7 TD. That earned him back-to-back district MVP awards. WR Jabari Dunn caught 21 passes for 359 yards and 5 touchdowns. Smith will stand behind an offensive line that returns major contributors T Justin Camper and G Monterrius Smith. Each of them is a fouryear starter, and they’ll team with Anthony Jackson, who plays tackle, and C Lance Hamm Sophomore Jacory McGrew, who started every game at outside linebacker his freshman year, also ran 14 times for 138 yards and 3 TDs. Junior DT Steven Craft-Mitchell, who has been a starter for two years, leads the defensive line, which also features Jackson, who has grown to 6-3, 250 pounds. Sophomore CB Keshawn Langham played every snap, picking off three passes and returning them all for scores. LB Jeremy Seymour, who moved to Cameron last season, is now back playing for Hearne.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies excited to bring football back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies excited to bring football back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
After a long spring and summer of uncertainty, fall camp is officially underway, and Texas A&M football is gearing up for the 2020 season. It may look a little different this year, but fans can get excited that SEC football is on the horizon.

Sports

Texas A&M releases Kyle Field’s reduced capacity plan for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Marquardt / A&M Athletic Communications
In preparation for the return of Aggie Football, Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Kyle Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

Sports

SWJCFC finalizes spring football schedule, Buccaneers to play five home games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Blinn College Sports Information
Presidents of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) recently voted to approve the football schedule that will be played in spring of 2021. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced in July that the majority of fall sports competition would be moved to the spring.

Sports

SEC announces fan and health safety guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has announced guidelines for its 14 member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, pending future decisions related to the allowance of fans to attend games as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.

Sports

2020 Texas A&M Football Schedule Announced

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
The complete 2020 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Monday evening. Each SEC team will play 10 conference games beginning on September 26 with the SEC Championship scheduled for December 19 in Atlanta.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Burton looking for a bounce-back season in 2020