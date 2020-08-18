Local teachers preparing for a COVID-19 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan and College Station ISD teachers are making some changes to their classrooms and lesson plans this year.

Bonham Elementary teacher Amanda Nevels says setting up her classroom looks different than her usual routine.

“That cutesy kind of thing that was kind of my focus before to make them feel warm and homey and we’re not quite doing that. That’s not where our focus is, it’s more on making sure my virtual class is set up,” said Nevels.

Rudder High School teacher Rebekah Morris says planning lessons have taken priority.

“I’m keeping the lessons as similar as possible so that when kids do move back and forth between online and in-person it’s not a complete change from what they’ve been doing,” said Morris.

Oakwood Intermediate teacher Khryscynna Carter says she's adapting to all the changes COVID-19 has brought.

"I had to become tech-savvy. I need to be able to take the information that I would give to a student who is sitting in my classroom and make sure that students who are sitting at home can get that information and ask questions and do the same type of activities," said Carter.

Some CSISD support staff like Lauren Guest will take a new role this year to help keep class sizes smaller.

“Typically I’m out on the campus and I’m in other people’s classrooms,” said Guest “I’ll have a 5th-grade section of ELA where kids come into my classroom just like a typical onsite class and preparing for that have been a lot different than what I do in the past.”

Despite different teaching styles, lesson plans, or physical changes to the classroom, these teachers say they’re ready to start school.

“It’s going to be different but it’s going to be neat. It’s going to be a neat experience for our kiddos and teachers,” said Nevels.

