Local tourism offices preparing to make most out of 5 home game Aggie football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football season is back for the fall after the Southeastern Conference announced its ten game schedule Monday.

Five of those games will be played at Kyle Field. The first is scheduled for September 26 against Vanderbilt.

Following Monday’s announcement, local tourism officials said they are getting ready to try to make the most of the shortened season.

“Huge for our local economy,” said Kindra Fry with the City of College Station’s Economic Development and Tourism Office. “We were walking on that little thin piece of ice there for quite some time, worried about what was going to happen.”

Tourism officials estimate that last year, each SEC home football game had a $17-$20 million impact on the local economy.

Fry says they are working with local hotels on tailgating packages to try and support people coming into town. She says even if fans can’t get into Kyle Field, they will still feel some sort of camaraderie while celebrating the game.

“This is an important time that we are able to have these football games,” said Fry. “We are going to see an impact in our community and it’s going to be an important impact. All a part of the recovery and all a part of this effort to try and get us going back to what that next normal is going to look like.”

John Friebele with Destination Bryan says they are getting creative as well and trying to extend visitor stays from just one night to three.

“We are working to identify when people are going to be coming in town and try to extend that stay, extend the visitor dollar. Every dollar that comes in is new money into the community,” said Friebele.

Friebele says they are working to showcase events that already happen in Bryan and hopefully tie them together into one weekend. He says they are working to showcase areas like Aggieland Safari and Messina Hof.

“We have already been bleeding for four months, from an economic standpoint. Every dollar is going to count, even if it’s five home games,” said Friebele. “That’s more businesses that are going to be alive come January. So every game is going to make a difference and every attendee is going to make a difference.”

At this time, there is no official word on what capacity will look like at Kyle Field this fall.

