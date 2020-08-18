Advertisement

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Three new speed humps were recently installed on Old Oaks Drive.
Three speed humps have been installed on Old Oaks Dr.
Three speed humps have been installed on Old Oaks Dr.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan drivers will notice more traffic calming construction on some area streets.

The city has installed three new speed humps on Old Oaks Drive. It’s part of the city’s Local Area Traffic Management Program. More than 40 residents signed a petition requesting them while three signed against.

The city tells us they studied the street and found issues with people going more than the 30-mile-an-hour limit.

“There were, actually came through our 2018 request so the project date is 2018. We’ve been building up a number of those waiting for some funding to be able to spend on doing these kind of measures and this year was one where we could fit it into our street maintenance program,” said Paul Kaspar, Bryan City Engineer.

Those new speed humps cost $2,750 each to install.

Other intersections getting traffic calming soon include:

Memorial Dr from Village Dr to Rustling Oaks

East Brookside Dr from 4th St to S College Ave

West Brookside Dr from S College Ave to Old College Rd

