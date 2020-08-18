Advertisement

Navasota community honors Officer William Cooper

Cooper died last week in a motorcycle accident in South Dakota.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota community continued honoring Officer William Cooper Monday. Cooper died last week in a motorcycle accident in South Dakota.

A public visitation was held at Navasota City Hall Monday. Cooper joined the Navasota Police Department in December 2019.

“Just sad that it was so short because he loved law enforcement. It was what he wanted to do, and we were the opportunity for him to be able to fulfill his dream,” said Chief Shawn Myatt of the Navasota Police Department.

“I think he was always looking for a brotherhood. He had two older sisters and he was the baby. I think he was always looking for that brotherhood and he found it,” said Sarah Cooper, his sister.

His sisters Sarah and Chelsea say he found a place where they embraced his uniqueness.

“We call him a lovable nerd because he made what isn’t cool, cool. I think a lot of people responded to him just because he didn’t live his life in a box. He danced like a white boy and he was tall and gangling and had freckles and red hair. That’s what made him different and he was proud of that,” said Sarah.

Sarah says they couldn’t be more thankful for the way the community has honored him.

“From the moment we hit the Texas state line from South Dakota, we were overwhelmed. His police department, as well Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, were waiting for us at the Texas border. From that moment on, from troopers to civilians on the side of the road, to the welcome that he received in Navasota was really overwhelming,” said Sarah.

If there’s one thing they want people to learn from William, it’s that it’s ok to be yourself.

“It’s ok to dance to the rhythm of your own beat. You don’t have to fit into a mold,” said Sarah.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Navasota Football Stadium.

In lieu of flowers, his family will be donating to the Thin Blue Hero Fund and hope to help someone else get through the academy.

